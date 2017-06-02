Connecticut to join states upholding Paris climate agreement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut will join a group of states committed to upholding the Paris climate agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the international pact involving nearly 200 nations.

The Democrat said Friday that Connecticut is “a national leader in combating climate change” and it has no intention of slowing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Malloy’s announcement comes a day after three Democratic governors announced plans to form the U.S. Climate Alliance. While the states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, the coalition is a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the accord’s targets.

Malloy says the coalition sends a message to the world “that we accept the science of climate change.”

