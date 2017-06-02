Cruisin’ Connecticut – Get outside for CT Trails Weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Rock in New Haven for a preview of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association’s celebration of Connecticut Trails Weekend. There will be special events and hikes held at 236 trails across the nutmeg state!

Ryan joined Clare Cane, Connecticut Forest and Park Association official, who explained why you should hit the trails this weekend.

This weekend is going to be beautiful. It’s a great weekend to get outside, introduce them to the outdoors and show them how fun it’s going to be. Go to our website, we have an online directory of all 236 events. Choose something near you or choose something far away that you want to explore for the first time. Get out and bring your dog. There’s a rock climbing event. Or if you’re interested in the history or ecology of a specific place.”

Ryan even ran into some hikers who were looking for a falcon’s nest. He ended up finding a new hat instead.

For such a small state, we have a such a concentration of trails, and there’s walking trails, biking trails, paddle trails. And keep your shoes tied.”

What should you bring in your back pack?

You need your water, a hat, cell phone for safety and bug spray.”

For a list of Connecticut Trail Day events and more details, go to www.ctwoodlands.org.

