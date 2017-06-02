Federal investigators release details about Pence’s plane skidding off runway last year

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Republican presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence talks with firefighters at New York's LaGuardia Airport after his campaign plane slide off the runway while landing on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (TV Network Pool via AP)

(WTNH) — From a bumpy road to a bumpy landing.

Federal investigators know more about what caused Mike Pence’s plane to skid off the runway at LaGuardia Airport last October.

The pilot was more than 2,000 feet away from where he was supposed to land.

The plane was carrying Pence and staff members who were on the campaign trail in New York City. The aircraft’s automatic speed brakes weren’t working.

Investigators say there was confusion in the cockpit over who was actually in charge. The weather was also bad, but that doesn’t seem to have played a role.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s