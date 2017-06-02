Federal investigators release details about Pence’s plane skidding off runway last year

Related Coverage Pence plane slides off runway at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport

(WTNH) — From a bumpy road to a bumpy landing.

Federal investigators know more about what caused Mike Pence’s plane to skid off the runway at LaGuardia Airport last October.

The pilot was more than 2,000 feet away from where he was supposed to land.

The plane was carrying Pence and staff members who were on the campaign trail in New York City. The aircraft’s automatic speed brakes weren’t working.

Investigators say there was confusion in the cockpit over who was actually in charge. The weather was also bad, but that doesn’t seem to have played a role.