Florida boy trapped under dock rescued

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WTNH) — A police officer, firefighters, and good Samaritans in Florida jumped into the water to save a boy trapped under a dock.

The boy was playing a game with his friends which involved swimming under a dock. When the boy got halfway under, he grew scared and couldn’t move.

First responders came to the rescue as a police officer lifted the dock and a firefighter swam underneath to get him.

At first, they thought the boy was pinned underwater, but officer David Rhoden soon learned the boy was simply stuck.

“He was crying, so I knew he had some air. He was breathing,” explained Rhoden. “The water was kind of going back and forth on him.”

First responders were able to calm the boy down and he was able to wiggle free. The boy is expected to be okay.

