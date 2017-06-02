Freebie Friday! Donuts, Tacos and crafts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are searching for a few great ways to stretch your dollar this weekend!

Friday is National Donut Day! Get a free donut at Dunkin Donuts with any beverage purchase. Donut Crazy is also offering freebies with a purchase!

There’s a free Lego build for kids at Lego stores June 6th and 7th.

Taco Bell is doing a steal a game steal a taco deal. You can get a free taco if a road team steals a win during the NBA finals.

Bring the kids to Home Depot Saturday at 10 a.m. and they can build a tic tac toe game. They’ll have fun with it or maybe make one for dad for Father’s Day.

And right now you can save 50% on Michael’s creative classes this summer.

Pottery Barn Kids has a free weekly story time Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

