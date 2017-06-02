Friday is National Donut Day

By Published:
Heav'nly Donuts in Derby made a special 'News 8 doughnut' for National Doughnut Day (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doughnut fans rejoice, today is not only Friday but also National Doughnut Day!

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

CNN reports it is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of dough. Now if you fast forward to the 21st century, doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugar sales.

 

