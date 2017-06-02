Hells Angels associate sentenced for organizing gang beating

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for orchestrating the vicious gang beating of an extortion victim.

The Hartford Courant reports Howard Hammer, of New Milford, has pleaded guilty to extortion. The 45-year-old has refused to identify those involved in the assault.

Records show the Bridgeport chapter of the Hells Angels is suspected in carrying out the assault.

The Hells Angels had become enraged when the victim, who took out a $1,500 loan, falsely claimed to be the acting president of the New York chapter.

The unidentified victim was nearly killed in January 2016 after he was stabbed, blinded in one eye and beaten with a hammer so severely that several bones in his face were shattered.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s