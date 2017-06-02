Lyman Allyn Art Museum “In Their Shoes” exhibit

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Lyman Allyn Art Museum opened the “In Their Shoes” exhibit focusing on domestic violence.

The exhibit features 170 shoes lined up along a labyrinth representing the number of clients seen in one year by Safe Futures. The center provides support for domestic violence survivors.

The exhibit also showcased the demographics of clients seen by Safe Futures in one year.

“They will speak for themselves. There’s the little ones, there’s beautiful ones, there’s men’s shoes, there’s women’s shoes of course, and frankly there’s a lot of babies too,” Sam Quigley, director of Lyman Allyn Art Museum.

The shoes will be donated to Safe Futures’ clients when the exhibit closes at the end of July.

