Malloy says Senate bill ignores insurance industry concerns

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says it will be “very difficult” for him to sign legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women, children and adolescents if the federal Affordable Care Act is ultimately revamped.

While the Democrat says the underlying bill is laudable, Malloy says “the state Senate turned a deaf ear on the insurance industry” by including a new mandate that would, among other things, require policies be made available to eligible pregnant women no more than 30 days after the beginning of their pregnancy.

Malloy says the provision also will mean higher premiums for consumers, saying the lawmakers “took a good bill and essentially sank it.” The bill passed the Senate early Friday unanimously.

The bill comes as Aetna is looking to relocate its headquarters from Hartford.

