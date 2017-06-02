Man upset with 7-Eleven opens 6-Twelve across the street

The man once owned the 7-Eleven franchise in south Boston, but got mad over the parent company's practices. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

BOSTON, MA (WBZ/CNN) – People who are not fans of 7-Eleven in Boston, now have a new alternative.

Abu Musa has opened his own rival store across the street from 7-Eleven, a 6-Twelve.

Musa once owned the 7-Eleven franchise in south Boston, but got mad over the parent company’s practices.

He said that he wanted to pull the hot food from his 7-Eleven because it didn’t sell, but the company wouldn’t let him.

“Whatever, whenever they want they can bring into the store and we have no option, no choice but to accept it. Because they said you signed the paperwork,” Musa said.

Musa eventually lost his franchise and settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.

He said half of his customers are ones from his 7-Eleven days who heard about his story and wanted to support him.

Copyright 2017 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

