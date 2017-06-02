Manchester man found guilty for threatening probation officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man who has been in and out of court for various acts of crime was found guilty by a federal jury in Hartford on Friday for threatening his supervising U.S. Probation Officer while inside a New Haven courtroom in 2016.

According to officials, Peter J. Santos was found guilty of one count of threatening a federal official. This was a result of a trial which began on May 30 before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson, and the jury returned their verdict Friday afternoon.

In January 2014, Santos was sentenced in the Southern District of New York to 25 months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to transport stolen goods, conspiring to receive stolen goods and conspiring to commit wire fraud. On December 31, 2015, after completing his period of incarceration, he began serving his three-year period of supervised release, which was transferred to the U.S. Probation Office in the District the Connecticut.

While on supervised release, Santos tested positive for controlled substances on multiple occasions. On August 31, 2016, Santos appeared before U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven for a supervised release violation hearing. Judge Arterton revoked Santos’ supervised release and imposed a penalty of six months of imprisonment to be followed by 24 months of additional supervised release. As the U.S. Marshals were walking Santos out of the courtroom, Santos looked at his supervising U.S. Probation Officer and stated “When I get out, I’m coming for you”, according to officials. The Probation Officer responded, “Excuse me?” Santos responded, “You heard me.”

Officials state that after leaving the courtroom, a Deputy U.S. Marshal said to Santos, “That’s not smart.” Santos responded by stating that he did not care and he was tired of it, adding that, “Everyone has to meet their maker whether it is by me or some other way,” according to officials.

The investigation revealed that Santos made additional threats while he was incarcerated on the supervised release violation.

Judge Thompson scheduled sentencing for August 29, 2017. Santos faces a maximum term of six years in prison.

