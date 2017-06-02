Meghan Yost’s Eight-Week Edge Fitness Challenge Ends: Did She Reach Her Goals?

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight weeks ago, I kicked off a personal training challenge at The Edge Fitness Clubs. After countless hours of hard work with my trainer Brian Woodford, it’s time to see how well I did.

“You did awesome,” Woodford told me. “From top to bottom, just where you were to where you are now, what a difference.”

In my quest for fitness, I met with Woodford once a week for a one-on-one personal training session.

“The gym can seem like a big scary daunting place,” Woodford said. “That’s where people like me are here for. We provide you the direction, the guidance. Everybody comes through those doors with a goal in mind. Some people just don’t know how to get there.”

At the start, we set five goals:

To drop my body fat percentage from 35.9 percent to 25 percent To attend two Edge Strong classes per week To do two chin-ups To squat 100 to 125 percent of my body weight To clear a 20 inch box jump

So how did I do? The moment of truth came when I stepped on the In-Body Machine to get my measurements. The gadget provides a detailed look at your total body composition, including everything from your body fat mass, to how many pounds your left leg weighs compared to your right.

The results reveal that in eight weeks, my body fat dropped five percent, landing at 30 percent body fat. It isn’t quite the result I was targeting, but Woodford reassured me it is an accomplishment I should be proud of.

“We’re not at the 25 percent yet ,” Woodford told me. “It’s a yet factor. Every week we progressively went down and you dropped seven pounds. In my book, eight weeks? That’s a win.”

I continue to remind myself it’s about progress, not perfection. As for the Edge Strong classes, I didn’t miss a single one. I found them to be so much fun. Every class challenged me physically in new ways and taught me new exercises to add to my own workout routine.

And remember when I could barely hold myself up on the chin-up bar eight weeks ago? That’s not the case anymore. I can now easily do two chin-ups all on my own.

“You’ve built some new muscle,” Woodford said of my progress. “You’re stronger than you’ve ever been in your life.”

As for those squats, my goal was to put down 110 pounds.

“I lied to you a little bit and told you it was 110 pounds on there,” Woodford said of the bar. “I really put 115 on there. You did it twice on your own!”

Mission accomplished. Remember that 20 inch box jump? I cleared it no problem, so of course, Woodford pushed me to work even harder. With his encouragement, I successfully jumped 24 inches.

After eight weeks, I’m feeling fit and strong and am looking forward to continuing on this journey.

“If you’re sitting at home and you think you can’t do this, you can do that,” Woodford wants people to know. “Seek out somebody that’s going to listen to you. Seek out somebody that’s going to help fulfill your goals and needs. At The Edge Fitness Clubs, we want to give you an edge in life.”

