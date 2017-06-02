Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of stealing drugs

Related Coverage Fairfield police detective arrested on alleged evidence tampering charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut narcotics detective has been arraigned on charges he stole drugs from his department’s evidence room for personal use.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2s1hEcX ) reports that Fairfield Detective Stephen Rilling did not enter a plea Friday when he appeared in superior court in Bridgeport on charges of second-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, second-degree forgery, evidence tampering and other offenses.

Related Content: Fairfield police detective arrested on alleged evidence tampering charges

The judge transferred the case to Superior Court in Milford. His next court date was set for June 30. He and his lawyer declined comment.

Rilling is the son of Norwalk‘s mayor and has been on the police force for 19 years.

Police say Rilling took heroin, OxyContin pills and cocaine, saying he needed to have the drugs tested. They say it does not appear the thefts compromised any criminal cases.