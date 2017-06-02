National Spelling Bee winner describes ‘really amazing’ win

By Published:
Ananya Vinay
Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., holds the trophy after being declared the winner of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(ABC News) — The California sixth-grader who won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word “marocain” said she was not nervous because she knew as soon as she heard the word that she would win.

“I was thinking I knew it and I knew that I was going to win,” Ananya Vinay, 12, said today on “Good Morning America” when asked what was going through her mind as she faced off in the final against just one other competitor.

She added, “I just dealt with my word, asked all my pieces and figured it out.”

Ananya of Fresno, California, won the trophy and $40,000 cash prize after a lengthy duel with runner-up Rohan Rajeev. She called the win “really amazing.”

“But I’m kind of tired at the same time,” Ananya added.

Rohan, an eighth-grade student, missed the word “marram,” a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

Ananya’s winning word, marocain, is a French word for a dress fabric of ribbed crepe, made of silk or wool or both.

 

Ananya celebrated on stage after her victory with her parents and brother, with whom she said she plans to share some of her cash winnings. She also plans to put some of the money in an account for college.

The middle school student said she has spent the past year studying “a couple of hours” each day for the bee.

Ananya attributed her spelling prowess to a love of reading.

“I just had a love of reading when I was little and then eventually that became a love of words and then competing in spelling bees,” she said.

The bee tested participants’ knowledge of Webster’s Unabridged dictionary.

After three consecutive years of ties, the bee this year had a sole champion. It had added a tiebreaker test, but it did not come into play.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s