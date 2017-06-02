New Haven man dies after shots fired into home

Related Coverage Man shot in head in his home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man has died overnight after he was shot in the head inside his home Thursday night.

The shooter was outside and took off with bullets littering the street.

A 28-year-old man died at Yale- New Haven Hospital after bullets were fired into his home. The victim was in his residence at 128 Greenwood Street when suddenly shots were fired and one of them hit him in the head.

The bullet that hit him came right through the first floor window. Now, New Haven has the Shotspotter system, a bunch of microphones that listen for gunfire, and Shotspotter heard 10 gunshots. The largest magazine a gun can have under Connecticut law is 10 rounds, so the shooter probably emptied his gun.

One question police are looking into is why? Did he intend to hit the man inside, did he even know there was someone inside? Of course, another question is who did this? Right now police have a description of a shorter thin man wearing an over-sized black hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans.

If you know anything about this shooting, please contact New Haven Police.