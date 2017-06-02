New York man sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after Greenwich overdose death

Related Coverage NY man enters guilty plea to heroin distribution following overdose death in Greenwich

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man who was charged after a Greenwich overdose death will be doing jail time.

Isaiah Hart, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was sentenced in Hartford on Friday to 16 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin. Hart was also ordered to perform 96 hours of community service during his supervised leave.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 8, 2015, Greenwich Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a Greenwich residence on the report of an unresponsive 26-year-old man. The man was later pronounced dead.

Within the residence, officers located and found wax folds with a green colored label “Emerald City” stamped on them.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services analyzed the bags. Their study determined the powder contained heroin which was the victim’s cause of death according to the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to investigators, the victim had contacted Hart to order heroin in response to a Craig’s List advertisement for “dog food.” The victim then drove from Greenwich to Brooklyn and purchased two bundles of heroin from Hart for $185.

Hart was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on April 14, 2016.

On February 22, 2017, Hart pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and intent to distribute heroin.