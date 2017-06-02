News 8 meteorologist Kevin Arnone bowls perfect game

By Published:

(WTNH) — We don’t tend show a lot of bowling highlights on the newscast, but it isn’t every day when part of the News 8 team bowls a perfect game.

News 8’s own Meteorologist Kevin Arnone showcased his bowling skills and rolled a perfect game on Thursday night, racking up a score of 300.

Little do viewers know that Kevin is actually quite the bowler, averaging a score of around 240 each game.

While he could probably compete at the professional level if he really wanted to, News 8 is happy to have Kevin on its team predicting the weather.

