Newton going orange to fight gun violence

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Dannel Malloy has proclaimed Friday Gun Violence Awareness Day in Connecticut and a local community forever changed by a mass shooting is showing its own way to support the cause.

Newtown First Selectwoman Pat Llorda has issued also issued a proclamation against gun violence and with it asking people in town to wear orange Friday. Twenty children and six educators were killed in December of 2012, when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

The wear orange movement was inspired by friends of a 15-year-old girl from Chicago who was killed by gunfire. Her friends want to honor Hadiya Pendleton by wearing the same color that hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves.

Among the speakers expected to take part in an anti-gun rally in Newtown Friday afternoon are U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and actress Melissa Joan Hart.