Northeastern Coast Guard promotes safety after recreational boat deaths increase

Matt Vega, News 8 Inten Published: Updated:
Police Rescue Boat (Photo: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — The Northeast Coast Guard starts the 2017 boating season with a warning for everyone to be safe while on the water this summer. The warning comes from the records of recreational boating deaths in New England increasing by 62 percent, according to the U.S. Coast Guard First District Northeast.

May 21-26 marked the informal beginning of summer and the start of National Safe Boating Week where Coast Guard crews throughout the northeast patrolled while paying close attention to recreational paddlecraft and boating safety. The Coast Guard also promoted safe boating and paddling practices.

“With all the rainy weather and the water temperatures across New England still 60 and below, now is the time to prepare for the nice summer weather,” said Walt Taylor, recreational boating safety coordinator for the First Coast Guard District. “For example, ensure your inflatable life jackets function properly, flares and fire extinguishers are not past expiration dates, and strobe lights, personal locating beacons, and handheld VHF radios have fresh batteries.”

The First Coast Guard District would like boaters to be aware of important safety measures that include:

Boat and paddle sober.

Always have a marine VHF radio on your boat, along with an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicator Radio Beacon) or PLB (Personal Locator Beacon) in case of emergency. Cell phones may not be dependable while out on the water.

Be sure you are not operating a boat or paddlecraft beyond your level of knowledge and handling skill.

Take a boating safety course or get a free safety check from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, http://www.cgaux.org/boatinged/.

Recreational boating deaths increased from 34 in 2015 to 55 in 2016 in the northeast while boating fatalities nationwide totaled 701 This represented an 11.3 percent increase from last year’s 626, according to the 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics report released on Wednesday.

To view the 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics, go to http://uscgboating.org/statistics/accident_statistics.php.

For more information on boating responsibly, go to http://www.uscgboating.org/.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s