Officials say infant died from over-the-counter medicine

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut medical examiner says an over-the-counter medicine led to the death of an infant chronicled on the A&E television show “Live PD.”

According to the report, Michael Citron died from acute chlorpheniramine intoxication. Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine used in medicine brands such as Benadryl, Nytol and Tylenol. The “manner of death” is undetermined.

Citron was in a foster home when he died Dec. 2, 2016. His biological mother had been trying to regain custody at the time of his death.

A lawyer representing the biological mother says he is conducting a separate investigation into the boy’s death.

Both the Bridgeport Police Department and the Department of Children and Families are conducting investigations.

DCF Commissioner Joette Katz says “our hearts go out to the biological and foster families.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s