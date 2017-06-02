One person hospitalized after fire breaks out in Plymouth home

By Published:
(File)

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Plymouth home early Friday morning.

Police say a structure fire broke out at 86 Main Street, Route 6, in the Terryville section of Plymouth around 5 a.m. One resident was taken to Bristol Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Fire crews are still battling the blaze but say it is mostly knocked down. The Thomaston Fire Department also responded to the scene for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s