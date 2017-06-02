One person hospitalized after fire breaks out in Plymouth home

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Plymouth home early Friday morning.

Police say a structure fire broke out at 86 Main Street, Route 6, in the Terryville section of Plymouth around 5 a.m. One resident was taken to Bristol Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Fire crews are still battling the blaze but say it is mostly knocked down. The Thomaston Fire Department also responded to the scene for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.