OneLoveManchester Concert to Air on Sunday, June 4th

(WTNH) — “Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy.” In a tweet written by Ariana Grande following the deadly Manchester UK Arena suicide-bomber attack on May 22, 2017 the American pop-star has now announced a star-studded benefit concert: One Love Manchester.

On Sunday, June 4th, this concert will bring together Ariana Grande’s friends: Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Black Eyed Peas, Take That, Robbie Williams and more – for a night of music to show unity and raise money to those affected by the attack.

Proceeds of this concert will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, created by the Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross. You can also donate here.

Ticketmaster has reserved 14,200 tickets to those who were at the Ariana Grande show during the deadly attack and the remainder of available tickets sold-out within minutes on Thursday, June 1st. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that security around the venue, The Old Trafford Cricket Ground, will be extremely tight on the night of the show.

Watch highlights of One Love Manchester concert special on Sunday night – June 4th – beginning at 11:35pm on News 8.

Manchester Arena Attack Victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Saffie Roussos, 8-years-old. (Photo: PA Wire) Eilidh MacLeod, 14-years-old. (Photo: Family) Sorrell Leczkowski, 14-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Nell Jones, 14-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Olivia Campbell, 15-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Megan Hurley, 15-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Chloe Rutherford, 17-years-old, and Liam Curry, 19-years-old. (Photo: Twitter) Georgina Callander, 18 years-old. (Photo: Instagram) Courtney Boyle, 19-years-old. (Photo: Greater Manchester Police) John Atkinson, 26-years-old. (Photo: GoFundMe.com) Martyn Hett, 29-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Kelly Brewster, 32-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Philip Tron, 32-years-old. (Photo: Greater Manchester Police) Marcin Klis, 42-years-old, and Angelika Klis, 40-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Elaine McIver, 43-years-old. (Photo: Family) Michelle Kiss, 45-years-old. (Photo: Manchester Police / PA Wire) Lisa Lees, 47-years-old, and Alison Howe, 45-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50-years-old. (Photo: Facebook) Wendy Fawell, 50-years-old. (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)