Pet of the Week: Lucky

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a lovable Domestic Short Haired cat named Lucky.

Lucky is an adorable laid back boy who loves to be pet! He is currently dieting and after losing a few pounds he may even like being picked up again!

For more information on Lucky, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.