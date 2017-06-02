Pop up showers this afternoon

Are you enjoying the sunshine out there? I know I am! Well, unfortunately today won’t remain completely dry. Sunshine will eventually give way to a few random showers this afternoon. Time frame is 2PM-6PM. A few of these showers will feature a downpour from time to time, small hail and even some lightning. Now we’re not expecting anything to go severe but we can’t rule out small hail due to very cold air aloft.

We’ll dry things out this evening with another cool one tonight with temperatures dropping down into the 40s and low 50s. Saturday is looking like one of the better days in a while with temperatures in the 70s and sunshine. Sunday however is a different story. Clouds will be on the increase during the morning and into the afternoon. Rain arrives shortly after and its here to stay. On/off showers will continue into Tuesday PM!

So get out there and enjoy today and tomorrow because the unsettled weather pattern returns towards the end of the weekend and into the middle of next week!

We can’t shake this pattern just yet. For the full forecast, click here! 

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

