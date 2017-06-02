President Trump signs bills that help military veterans, public safety officials

Donald Trump
FILE - In this May 22, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Jerusalem. Stepping back from a campaign promise, President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 1, 2017, decided not to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, at least for the next six months. The White House described Trump’s waiver as a move to improve chances for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, but the relocation also risked igniting tensions across the Middle East. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(WTNH) — President Donald Trump has signed two bills helping military veterans and public safety officials.

One of them prioritizes the hiring and training of veterans to become law enforcement officers. The second bill aims to get benefits into the hands of fallen public safety officers’ families faster.

It will speed up the Justice Department‘s processing of those claims.

The measure also covers claims for officers who become disabled on duty and for the educational costs of spouses and children of officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

