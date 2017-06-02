Report It Recap: June 2, 2017

(WTNH) — This week was all about red, white and blue — with a bit of black and gray mixed in.

We saw some pretty impressive storms on Wednesday. They brought heavy rain with them and quite a bit of hail in places like Prospect and Meriden, as well as a whole lot of lightning that illuminated the dark sky.

The clouds were absolutely crazy, being the very definition of ominous. This was over Candlewood Lake in New Milford. Check out the storm as it was coming into Danbury, Simsbury and Southbury, from Bristol to Brookfield to Bethlehem. Check out the capital city as this massive cloud approaches. All of it eventually moving out of the state, leaving behind some great views.

We also took the time to remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their own lives for our freedom. Memorial day — a time to reflect and celebrate our patriotism. Between the parades and family gatherings. Even the little ones stopping to remember the grandparents and great grandparents who came before them.

This veteran in West Haven marching in the streets alone after the parade was canceled because of the weather. Shirley and Ray Hamilton in Wallingford, celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The Howell family is pretty proud of their daughter, Genelle, who is a graduate of Capital Community College and is on her way to becoming an x-ray tech. Congratulations!

Finally, caught on camera: a bear walking around Linda’s yard in Winsted. Just out for a stroll.

