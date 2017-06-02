Screws causing flat tires in Higganum

Concerned citizens picked up screws, nails, and other hardware spilled onto Route 154 in Higganum (WTNH / Report-It)

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks driving along Route 154 here usually enjoy the view but now they’re taking a more cautious look out the window.

News8 received Report It pictures showing some of the screws one woman has collected along the busy road. Alyssa Crete says the woman is one of her customers at Body Essentials Salon.

“Her last count I believe was somewhere around 25-hundred screws,” says Crete.

The salon is right on Rt.154 where the screws have been popping people’s tires for a couple of months now. Her mother included.

“She was actually bringing my little brother to school and it was right when she was pulling out of the school that she got hers,” said Crete.

She says the screws are mostly seen along the edge of the road from Middletown to Chester.

“Within a month we’ve had two separate screws in tires and we’ve replaced all the tires at this point,” said Higganum resident Charlene Lemon.

“A few of the automotive shops in town have gotten a lot of people I believe like three or four of them,” said Crete who is hoping to get the word out.

“I’m more cautious about looking on the side of the road, making sure I don’t go off into the shoulder or anything like that,” said Crete.

“Try to stay away from the white line,” adds Lemon.

Crete hopes to warn people about the hazards and help find out where the screws are coming from before more tires go flat. She believes a contractor or delivery person may be dropping them along their route.

“If the person that is doing this definitely sees this I hope they realize that you know they need to stop and it’s affecting a lot more people than they guess it is,” said Crete.

Crete says it’s entirely possible the person dropping these screws doesn’t even know it. That’s another reason she wants to get the word out.

Concerned citizens picked up screws, nails, and other hardware spilled onto Route 154 in Higganum (WTNH / Report-It)
Hardware recovered off of Route 154 in Higganum (WTNH / Report-It)
A collection of hardware that has been spilled onto Route 154 in Higganum (WTNH / Report-It)
Hardware could still be found Friday along Route 154 in Higganum (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

