Seymour 7th grader donates 500 books to Waterbury Hospital

George Grotheer, WTNH.com Intern Published:
Courtesy: Big Stock Photo

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicole Karwowski of Seymour is donating 500 books to Waterbury Hospital, along with custom-made bookcases. The books and cases will be used to build libraries in the waiting areas in the Family Birthing Center and Emergency Department at Waterbury Hospital. They will also be in the Pediatric Office of the Greater Waterbury Health Network Affiliate Alliance Medical Group in Middlebury.

The donation is part of the Seymour Middle School 7th grader’s Silver Award Project with Girl Scout Troop 60135 in Seymour. She has been collecting books for children, teens, and young adults since March, with donation stations set up at Seymour Town Hall and at her Saturday school, John Paul II School for Polish Language and Culture in Bridgeport. Throughout this process, a family friend helped to build the book cases, and Karwowski has cleaned and disinfected each of the donated books.

Karwowski will present the hospital staff with her book donation on Monday, June 5, at 5 p.m. in the main lobby of Waterbury Hospital.

