Seymour man charged in connection to three Hamden burglaries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have charged David Connelly, of Seymour, on three counts of burglary.

According to police, Connelly was arrested on Thursday June 1. Police say the burglaries happened early April and late March.

On April 2nd, police say Connelly forced his way into a home on Gaylord Mountain Road, stealing several items including jewelry and electronic equipment.

On March 27th, Hamden police responded to burglaries on Johnson Road and Eramo Terrace.

Connelly has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief, and larceny.