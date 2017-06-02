Sounding the alarms in Waterbury

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / LaSalle Blanks)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — When a 5th grade student walked out of Tinker Elementary School in Waterbury last month and no one knew where he was for 45 minutes, it set off alarm among some parents.

“If it was my kid, I’d be pissed,” one parent said.

Related Content: Child walks out of Waterbury school

It also prompted concern from school district officials, who promised to take swift action to try and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

That swift action is in the form of eight loud alarms that are being installed on school doors that are triggered when anyone tries to leave the building unexpectedly.

“It no longer exists that someone can walk out without the knowledge of the building staff,” said Robert Brenker, Chief Operating Officer for Waterbury Public Schools.

Brenker says he hopes their actions send a message to parents who still might be alarmed that a student was able to walk out undetected.

Related Content: Waterbury school makes changes after child walks out unnoticed

“These children in Waterbury are our responsibility to protect while they’re at the schools and this is the best way we have at this point to make sure that we don’t have that happen again,” Brenker said.

The child who was missing was told to go to the nurse’s office. But, instead, he walked out of the school and ended up walking home, which is about two blocks away. As soon as school officials realized he was missing, they called police. Police did a neighborhood search. The first place they checked out was his home. That’s where they found him safe and alone — he had a key to get in.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s