SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- South Windsor police say they arrested a Glastonbury man after they say stole two trimmers from a landscaping trailer sometime back in November of last year.

Police arrested 46-year-old Bryan Marone at Manchester Superior Court on June 1. Police say Marone was in Manchester Superior Court on other charges that are unrelated to this incident. Police say Marone stole the trimmers and then sold them to a pawn shop.

Police say Marone is charged with burglary and larceny.