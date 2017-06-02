State experiments with court advocates for abused animals

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has become the first state to allow court-appointed advocates to represent animals in cruelty and abuse cases.

Supporters say they hope it will lead to more convictions. A legislative report found that between 80 percent of cases involving animal abuse or neglect in the state over the span of a decade were either not prosecuted or dismissed.

In the first six months of the law, advocates have been appointed in five cases.

But the American Kennel Club has come out against the legislation. It says it could result in confusion over who is responsible for an animal and limit the rights of animal owners.

Supporters say those issues are easily handled by a judge.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s