State police investigate teacher for “inappropriate conduct” in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Lyman Memorial High School teacher is being investigated for “inappropriate conduct,” say Connecticut State Police.

Troopers in Lebanon confirmed an “active and ongoing” investigation into a high school teacher in their town on Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police with Troop K say that the complaint of misconduct came from Lyman Memorial High School administration.

News 8 has reached out to the district for comment. There is no word yet whether the teacher has been placed on leave.

Stay tuned with News 8 for more information.