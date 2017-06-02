Third person arrested in Milford motel robbery, kidnapping

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A third person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping and robbery at a Milford motel.

Police arrested 39-year-old Edgardo Patron on Friday. They say he’s one of four people who attacked a person in a hotel room at the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road on April 12. Officials say the victim was restrained with zip-ties and their mouth was duct-taped. They say a lot of cash and clothing were stolen.

Patron was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, first-degree larceny, and criminal use of a firearm. The Ellis Street man was held on a $250,000 bond.

Jacqueline Steck, 18, and Abimnel Mangual, 37, have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.