Troopers search for suspect in burglary in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers are searching for the man they believe burglarized a residence in Haddam on Friday.

Police say a residential burglary was reported to the Haddam Resident State Trooper’s Office and Troop F – Westbrook. Between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., a house on Moodus Road was forcibly entered through a rear window. The victim’s credit cards were stolen.

Officials believe the suspect is a black male operating a white sedan. The suspect later used the victim’s stolen credit cards at the Subway in the I-95 rest stop in Madison.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information about the burglary, suspect identity or vehicle is asked to call police at (860) 399-2100. All calls will be kept confidential.