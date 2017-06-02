Troopers seize over 400 bags of heroin in traffic stop

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after police found more than 400 bags of heroin during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

Troopers say at 4:36 p.m., they were patrolling I-84 eastbound when they observed a Hyundai tailgating another vehicle. Troopers also noticed that the front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt so they initiated a traffic stop near exit 69 in Tolland.

When officers were speaking with the occupants, later identified as 40-year-old Teddy Hanson and 46-year-old James Curtis, both of Maine, troopers saw indication of criminal activity and several edibles, or THC laced brownies in the glove compartment in plain view.

Troopers requested that a narcotics detection K9 respond to the scene and K9 Dutch and his handler responded from Troop D in Danielson.

When Dutch arrived, he alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Troopers found approximately 230 bags of suspected heroin in a cardboard box in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Curtis and Hanson were taken into custody. Once in custody, approximately 300 additional bags of heroin were found on Hanson.

Both Curtis and Hanson are being held on $150,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

Curtis is being charged with failure to wear a seat belt, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a narcotic, and possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Hanson is being charged with failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, possession of a narcotic and possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.