United Technologies opens new research center in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the same week that Aetna announced it may leave Connecticut, another corporation is emphasizing why it is sticking around.

On Friday, United Technologies opened a new research center in East Hartford.

The $115 million “Innovation Hub” is a research and development facility.

The facility was made possible in part through a collaboration with the state of Connecticut.

“Finding a way for government and great corporations to work together, to invest and reinvest in one-another, to create a new future,” said Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy.

The center is designed to enhance what they call “Global Innovation at UTC.”