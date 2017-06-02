Vigil to be held for New Haven man who was shot and killed in his home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There still have been no arrests in a shooting that killed a man who was sitting in his home playing video games on Thursday night.

Bullets tore through a window killing 28-year-old Joshua Rivera. It happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police don’t believe Rivera was the intended target.

On Friday night, family, friends and neighbors are gathering for a vigil at the site of the shooting on Greenwood Street.

They’re expected to be out here in just a little while to remember Rivera who was shot in his own home.

A bullet went through the first floor window hitting Rivera in the head. The city’s ShotSpotter system detected ten shots fired.

Rivera died early this morning.

The shooter was caught on surveillance video. He is described as a shorter, thin man seen running north on Greenwood Street after the shooting. He was wearing a big, black hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans.

Police are also still trying to figure out if he knew there were people inside of the house when he opened fire.

The community will remember the man that friends say didn’t deserve this.

“We met playing video games, just as he spent his last day. He was just an amazing, down to Earth, cool guy. Everybody loved this man,” said Jorge Reyes, Rivera’s best friend.

Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.