Vigil to be held for New Haven police officer

By Published:
Courtesy: New Haven Police Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil will be held on Friday night in honor of a fallen New Haven police officer.

Authorities say Ofc. Edward Douglas crashed his motorcycle and died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. last weekend. It is still not clear what factors played a role in the accident.

Related Content: New Haven PD mourns loss of officer who died in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

There will be a candlelight prayer vigil for Douglas at 7 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of Bowen Field in New Haven.

100 motorcyclists are expected to come together to pay their respects to a fellow biker.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s