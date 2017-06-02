Vigil to be held for New Haven police officer

Related Coverage New Haven PD mourns loss of officer who died in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil will be held on Friday night in honor of a fallen New Haven police officer.

Authorities say Ofc. Edward Douglas crashed his motorcycle and died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. last weekend. It is still not clear what factors played a role in the accident.

There will be a candlelight prayer vigil for Douglas at 7 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of Bowen Field in New Haven.

100 motorcyclists are expected to come together to pay their respects to a fellow biker.