What’d Brewing: National donut day, napercise, and the world’s largest plane

(WTNH)-In today’s What’s Brewing segment, Ryan and Jocelyn discussed sweet deals for national donut day. It’s been celebrated since 1938 in honor of the female Salvation Army members, known as “Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

A new fitness trend in the UK is called napercise. Sleep-deprived participants can snooze in a gymnasium for 60 minutes, with beds replacing treadmills and atmospheric sounds replacing thumping tunes.

A gym in London started it.

The world’s largest airplane debuted this week. The stratolaunch is a twin-fuselage aircraft has a 385-foot wingspan, stands 50 feet tall, has 28 wheels and features six engines used by the Boeing 747. It’s designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space. The goal is to have a launch demonstration by 2019.