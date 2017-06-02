Windham man killed in Route 32 motorcycle crash

Related Coverage Motorcyclist dies in accident in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A Windham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route 32 in Willimantic.

According to police, the victim is 31-year-old Efrain Rivera. Police say around 8:10 p.m., Rivera was riding along Route 32 near Quercus Avenue, when he collided with another vehicle. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

No word if the driver of the car suffered any injuries. The Willimantic Police Accident Reconstruction Team is now investigating, and are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact Lt. Glode with the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.