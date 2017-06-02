Woman attacks glass window at Hartford PD injuring 2 officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Two teleserve officers at the Hartford Public Safety Complex received minor injuries following an outburst by an agitated woman inside the lobby who broke the glass window between herself and the officers.

Hartford Police arrested 20-year-old Katherine Alamo-Nieves of Rochester, NY for threatening 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, disorderly conduct and assault on police (2 counts).

Police say in a sudden burst of violent outrage Alamo-Nieves threw her ID at the thick glass casing of the window and then began punching it with her fists.  She was ordered to stop but then took several small objects from her pocket, including a rusted brake pedal, and threw them at the glass with such force, breaking the window.

One of the injured officers suffered a contusion to her left arm but declined medical treatment.

According to police it will take four to six weeks to replace the glass window. The repair cost will be $3200.

