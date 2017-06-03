2 children seriously injured after car rollover in Manchester

Related Coverage 2 children suffer potentially serious injuries after car rollover in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a rollover crash that injured two children and two others on Friday night in Manchester.

According to state police, the vehicle carrying six people was traveling eastbound on I-84, near exit 60. They say the car proceeded to cross from the left side of the highway, over to the off ramp for exit 60, when it lost control and overturned.

Officials say the car landed in the wood line, that is located off the right shoulder. They say two of the child passengers were transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) by ambulance, where they were treated for serious injuries. Police say the remaining four children were transported to CCMC for evaluation.

Authorities say the driver was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for minor injuries and the front right passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries. They say the vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

According to state police, as a result of the investigation the exit 60 off ramp remained closed for approximately three hours.

State police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to the accident to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.