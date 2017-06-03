21 people arrested for underage drinking at Dierks Bentley concert in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Hartford police cruiser (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twenty one people are facing charges for underage drinking at a concert in Hartford on Friday night.

According to Hartford Police, they arrested 21 people for underage drinking in the parking lot at the Dierks Bentley Concert.

Dierks Bentley’s tour stopped at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford on Friday for a show at 8:00 p.m.

Officers said they also medically transported 21 people from inside of the venue on Friday.

 