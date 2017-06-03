Back to the bad forecast

We have seen rain day…after day…after day. Even our nicest three days stretch this week (Thursday through Saturday) featured showers each day. This not so great theme continues!

Tomorrow morning will be fine…on the cool side but we will start the day off with sunshine.

At noon clouds roll in but the weather stays dry for a while after that.

Most widespread showers don’t move in until after 4pm.

The nature of this type of system is to give us scattered showers, downpours, and even some thunder likely.

Unfortunately this will continue Monday, Tuesday, and even into the day on Wednesday. As a result, temps will be below average until at least Thursday before getting closer to “normal” at the end of next week. Bye bye drought!