Back to the bad forecast

By Published: Updated:

We have seen rain day…after day…after day. Even our nicest three days stretch this week (Thursday through Saturday) featured showers each day. This not so great theme continues!

Tomorrow morning will be fine…on the cool side but we will start the day off with sunshine.

1sam hour by hour Back to the bad forecast

At noon clouds roll in but the weather stays dry for a while after that.

2sam hour by hour Back to the bad forecast

Most widespread showers don’t move in until after 4pm.

3sam hour by hour Back to the bad forecast

The nature of this type of system is to give us scattered showers, downpours, and even some thunder likely.

4sam hour by hour Back to the bad forecast

Unfortunately this will continue Monday, Tuesday, and even into the day on Wednesday.  As a result, temps will be below average until at least Thursday before getting closer to “normal” at the end of next week. Bye bye drought!

drought over time6 Back to the bad forecast

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s