Clouds and showers to sunshine

Stubborn clouds and showers will move through during the morning hours but we’re not talking anything incredibly heavy. Just have the umbrella by your side for the morning. Showers will move through the state from the NW to the SE and will be out of here by 1PM with big improvements for the afternoon.

Temperatures this morning were in the 30s and 40s! We’ll see temps get into the 70s for the afternoon! Now as the sun starts to shine, it will fire up a few pop up showers this afternoon, but nothing heavy enough to cancel your plans.

Another cool one tonight with temperatures dropping down to the 40s and low 50s with clear skies. Sunday starts with some sunshine but the clouds will quickly increase during the afternoon ahead of more rain (more widespread) moving in during the evening into the overnight hours. The widespread rain becomes a bit more scattered for Monday and Tuesday into Wednesday.

So neither day is a washout, but showers can’t be ruled out through the day. Showers continue into Wednesday morning before drying out for the afternoon on Wednesday!

We can’t shake this pattern just yet. For the full forecast, click here! 

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

