Connecticut to benefit from $3.9 million in AmeriCorps funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will be the beneficiary of $3.9 million in federal funding for AmeriCorps, the national community service program.

The state’s congressional delegation says the funding includes four grants totaling $920,090. That’s enough to support 217 AmeriCorps members working in the state.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is also providing up to $1.2 million in education scholarships for AmeriCorps members. The scholarships help pay for the members’ college or vocational training or to repay student loans.

Additionally, participating organizations will be awarded $1.7 million.

In a joint statement, delegation members said AmeriCorps has played a significant role for more than 20 years in helping communities from Hartford to Bridgeport. The program helps to educate children, encourage healthy eating in schools and address mental health and substance abuse issues.

