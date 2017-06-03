Explaining what natural wine is

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Natural wines are becoming a trend across the country, Chrine Deussen with the Georgia Ministry of Agriculture’s Wine Agency stopped by our station to explain what natural wine really is.

The National Wine Agency, a division of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Country of Georgia, works to promote the wines of Georgia worldwide.

Georgian winemakers harness an 8,000-year heritage to produce some of the world’s most unique and distinctive fine wines. Home to more than 520 indigenous grape varieties, Georgia is transforming a cottage industry into an artisanal powerhouse. Known as “the cradle of wine,” Georgia has an uninterrupted winemaking tradition; the country’s ancient Gvevri winemaking method is UNESCO protected, and European styled wines are also produced.