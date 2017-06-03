Kicking cravings with “The 5 day diet”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here and that means trying to kick your diet into full gear and staying on track.

We were joined Fitness Expert Lisa Lynn on Good Morning Connecticut, who is talking about the “Five Day Diet”. Lisa explains how to burn fat and reshape your body.

According to Lisa the Benefits of “The 5 Day Diet “:

  • Decrease blood sugar , blood pressure , cholesterol & triglycerides.
  • Increase weight loss & fat burning (you’ll lose 1 pound each day that you’re on this plan)

For more information on this diet click here.

