Milford fire displaces three

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A residential fire Saturday afternoon has displaced three Milford residents according to the Milford Fire Department.

According to first responders, the fire happened on 21 Daggett Street while one of the residents was home. However, the resident was able to escape with no injuries.

Crews responding to #fire on Daggett Street in #Milfordct. Officials say #RedCross will help 3 ppl displaced by fire; no injuries @WTNH pic.twitter.com/W2tPdoq4nD — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) June 3, 2017

Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly and have told News 8 that the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and there were no injuries from the incident.